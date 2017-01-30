Current Temperature

South teams send notice at Sugar Bowl

Randy Jensen Southern Alberta Newspapers If the 50th annual Raymond Sugar Bowl is any indication, southern Alberta will be in the thick of things at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association 4A Boys Provincial Basketball Championship in Lethbridge in March. All four Southern Alberta 4A Boys Basketball League entries in the Sugar Bowl advanced to the championship side of the tournament with the Cardston Cougars eventually… Read More »

Open Farm Days breaks records

Dave Mabell Southern Alberta Newspapers Looking for some warm-weather memories? Organizers say the 2016 edition of "Open Farm Days" broke all records. Visits were up… Read More »

Byelection named No. 1 for 2016

Peggy Revell Southern Alberta Newspapers An untimely death, a byelection that caught the nation's eye, and Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner staying steadfastly true Conservative blue. It is… Read More »

South teams send notice at Sugar Bowl

Randy Jensen Southern Alberta Newspapers If the 50th annual Raymond Sugar Bowl is any indication, southern Alberta will be in the thick of things at… Read More »

Bulldog bows out

J.W. Schnarr Southern Alberta Newspapers Richard “Bulldog McBain” Rainey first stepped into the squared circle at the age when many professional wrestlers are hanging up… Read More »

Meet the new guy

First off, I would like to extend my gratitude to Westwind Weekly News and the community for opening their arms and making me feel welcome.… Read More »

Chapter or footnote?

Grant Hunter The 28th President of the U.S., Woodrow Wilson once said, "If you think too much about being re-elected, it is very difficult to… Read More »

One-of-a-kind guitar strikes a chord with students
Stop the spread of ‘wildfires’

The province and the country have watched in horror as wildfires moved through Fort McMurray over the past week. The amount of damage has gone… Read More »

No political bloom for Wildrose floor crossers

It was perhaps one of the biggest miscalculations in the history of modern Alberta politics. As a number of factors conspired to influence the Wildrose… Read More »

Open Farm Days breaks records

Dave Mabell Southern Alberta Newspapers Looking for some warm-weather memories? Organizers say the 2016 edition of "Open Farm Days" broke all records. Visits were up… Read More »

