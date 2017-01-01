Current Temperature

Kainai Marketplace fulfils healthy need on Blood Reserve

Tijana Martin Southern Alberta Newspapers A 45-minute commute is not something residents of Lethbridge usually have to endure to get healthy, fresh, groceries. However, that was the case for those on the Blood Reserve – until recently. On Friday, the Kainai Marketplace held its official grand opening. It's the only grocery store on the reserve and is located on Kainai Industry Road. Prior to that,… Read More »

Local News

Avoid frauds and scams this Christmas

J.W. Schnarr Southern Alberta Newspapers ‘Tis the season to eat, drink, and be wary as online and telephone scams ramp up for the holiday season.… Read More »

Local Sports

Bulldog bows out

J.W. Schnarr Southern Alberta Newspapers Richard “Bulldog McBain” Rainey first stepped into the squared circle at the age when many professional wrestlers are hanging up… Read More »

Cobras top the Cougars

Dale Woodard Southern Alberta Newspapers Twice, the Cardston Cougars erased a 21-point deficit against their number-one ranked opponent. And despite a gutsy pushback that eventually… Read More »

Latest Blog

Meet the new guy

First off, I would like to extend my gratitude to Westwind Weekly News and the community for opening their arms and making me feel welcome.… Read More »

Chapter or footnote?

Grant Hunter The 28th President of the U.S., Woodrow Wilson once said, "If you think too much about being re-elected, it is very difficult to… Read More »

One-of-a-kind guitar strikes a chord with students
Editorial

Stop the spread of ‘wildfires’

The province and the country have watched in horror as wildfires moved through Fort McMurray over the past week. The amount of damage has gone… Read More »

No political bloom for Wildrose floor crossers

It was perhaps one of the biggest miscalculations in the history of modern Alberta politics. As a number of factors conspired to influence the Wildrose… Read More »

Agricultural

Farm safety a concern this time of year

By Jonathan Guignard Guij26@gmail.com It’s a busy time of year for farmers and farm safety is something that remains very important. The summer months are… Read More »

